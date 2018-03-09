Diego Costa Makes Fun of Nemanja Matic and Jose Mourinho With Tongue-in-Cheek Instagram Comment

There was once a time when the trio of Nemanja Matic, Diego Costa and Jose Mourinho were united under one club.

Mourinho enjoyed a turbulent tenure throughout his second spell with Chelsea, winning the Premier League and League Cup with the Blues before his relationship with his squad and the club's owners slowly deteriorated and he was axed from the London club for the second time.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Since taking up the mantle at Old Trafford, the Portuguese manager has reunited with one of his flavours from his second era at Stamford Bridge, signing Matic for the Red Devils for a fee in the region of £40m.

After reuniting in the North of England, it seems Matic and Mourinho's relationship is as strong as ever, as hinted at by the Serbian's Instagram post whereby he and the boss shared a well-earned coffee break.

Writing on the social media platform, Matic said: "Boss joins me for a coffee in the Matic lounge," prompting all manner of humorous responses.

However, perhaps the best was that of Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa, who responded with an excellent tongue-in-cheek remark, poking fun at the closeness of their relationship.

The Spanish striker's response simply read: "Father and son," evoking laughter from his former Chelsea teammate.

Manchester United's next game sees them take on fierce rivals Liverpool on Saturday at Old Trafford, with the clash between the two English giants set to determine who will occupy second place going into the latter stages of the Premier League season.