Man Utd 'in Contact' With Samuel Umtiti as Barcelona Try to Tie Defender Down to New Deal

Manchester United are reportedly locked in a battle of wills with Barcelona as they try to prise Samuel Umtiti away from the Catalan giants.

Spanish news publication Sport has claimed that United have already conducted talks with Umtiti's brother and agent, Yannick Umtiti, about the possibility of him trading Camp Nou for Old Trafford.

Umtiti was chased by the Red Devils in the January transfer window but, whilst their pursuit was ultimately unsuccessful, they have not been put off in trying to land the France international.

Umtiti is said to have a £53m release clause fee written into his contract and United executives are thought to be in constant dialogue with Yannick Umtiti over a possible move to the Premier League.

Manager Jose Mourinho is even believed to have called Umtiti personally to try and lure him from his current club, and speculation is also rife that the Portuguese boss has used his current French contingent of Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba to try and tap the defender up.

United's right-hand man to vice-chairman Ed Woodward was also thought to have been spotted watching the centre-back in action against Atletico Madrid last weekend - not the first time that Mourinho's side have scouted him out this term.



Just seen Man United being linked with Samuel Umtiti of Barcelona. Without boring you all to death: Eric Bailly and Samuel Umtiti together at the heart of United's defence, on paper, would be the best CB-pairing in the Premier League, and perhaps the whole of Europe. — Jonas Giæver (@CheGiaevara) March 7, 2018

United are supposedly ready to more than double the 24-year-old's Barca salary to a stunning £8m a season in an effort to convince him to head to England.

However, United's chances of completing a deal for Umtiti rests on whether Barcelona can convince their prized asset to pen a new lucrative deal to remain part of Ernesto Valverde's plans moving forward.

La Blaugrana are prepared to hand Umtiti improved terms - complete with a new mammoth release clause fee - in an effort to put an end to any talk of the ex-Lyon starlet moving away.

Barcelona wish for Umtiti to have committed his long-term future to them before he heads off to the World Cup in Russia as part of Les Bleus' squad this summer, and Umtiti will certainly use United's interest to persuade Barca to hand him a wage hike.

