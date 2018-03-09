PHOTOS: Tottenham MP David Lammy Shares Sneak Peek of 'New White Hart Lane' & Takes Dig at Arsenal

Labour MP David Lammy has afforded Tottenham Hotspur fans a fantastic glimpse inside their new stadium and took a dig at rivals Arsenal after he toured the construction site earlier this week.

The 45-year-old, who is MP for Tottenham, is also a Spurs fan and he was left extremely impressed with how the 'new White Hart Lane', which is expected to house its first Premier League match next season, is taking shape.

However, while sharing his thoughts and a couple of self-shot images from his tour, the Lilywhites supporter did not want to miss out on taking a pop at the Gunners, insisting the currently under construction ground will be the pinnacle of north London club stadia.

New stadium looking immense @SpursOfficial. White Hart Lane is going to be so much better than the Emirates. I want a seat in the new South Stand please - our new 17,500 seat single-tier home stand. Atmosphere will be absolutely incredible. #COYS #THFC #SpursNewStadium pic.twitter.com/4ZZwfkVP8k — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) March 8, 2018

"New stadium looking immense," Lammy tweeted via his official Twitter account.

"White Hart Lane is going to be so much better than the Emirates. I want a seat in the new South Stand please - our new 17,500 seat single-tier home stand. Atmosphere will be absolutely incredible."

"Much more than just a new stadium, White Hart Lane is going to be a landmark for London and a wonderful symbol of Tottenham going from strength to strength", he added.

"I am so excited for the first game both as a fan and for what this means for Tottenham."

Having already increased the initially proposed capacity of 61,559 to 62,062 before completion, Spurs will be looking forward to bumper crowds similar to their temporary home of Wembley Stadium next term.

However, despite the incredible new structure housing a significant increase in numbers compared to their former 36,000-seater White Hart Lane, they will not get the chance to topple their and the current Premier League attendance record; which sits at 83,222 from the Lilywhites' victory over Arsenal last month.