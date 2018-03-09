After much speculation surrounding the future of AS Roma's star shot stopper Alisson, with interest emanating from Liverpool, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, I Giallorossi have set a minimum of a €50m price tag on their Brazilian goalkeeper, as reported by SportWitness.

After spending last season behind Wojciech Szczesny in the goalkeeping hierarchy at the Stadio Olimpico, Alisson has enjoyed an emphatic breakout year throughout the 2017/18 campaign, becoming one of Europe's most sought after goalkeepers in the process.

Among the clubs interested in acquiring the services of the 25-year-old Brazilian are Premier League high flyers Liverpool, who have enjoyed a resurgence under Jurgen Klopp in recent years, seeing them able to once again compete for Europe's top rated talent.

With Simon Mignolet looking as though he will be moving on from the Merseyside outfit in the summer, the Reds will be left looking for a replacement to fill the vacancy left in the squad by the Belgian shot stopper.

Although Loris Karius, who signed for Liverpool in 2016, has shown significant signs of improvement from when he first arrived at Anfield, the young German could be ousted from the starting XI in the summer, should Alisson put pen to paper and sign a deal to join the Reds.

A deal for the AS Roma man wouldn't come cheap however, with the Italian giants intent on making him the most expensive goalkeeper in history, should they choose to allow him to leave at he end of the season.

Alisson has been an integral part of Roma's success this season, most recently making 12 saves in an impressive 4-2 win over league leaders Napoli last Saturday, keeping I Giallorossi in the Serie A top four.

As such, if Eusebio Di Francesco and Monchi do allow their star goalkeeper to move, potentially settling their financial fair play issues in the process, it won't be for anything less than a premium fee.