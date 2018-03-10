Brazil Legend Ronaldo Names Which Inter Game He Longs to Replay During Hall of Fame Induction

Legendary striker Ronaldo has revealed which football match he would dearly love to play again to overturn a result that truly hurt him.

The Brazilian was speaking at a gala event with former club Inter Milan, who were inducting him into their hall of fame, as he covered a number of topics during an interesting Q&A session (h/t Calciomercato).

Ronaldo featured for I Nerazzurri from July 1997 to August 2002 before his big-money switch to Real Madrid and chalked up 59 goals in just 98 games for the Serie A side.

The only piece of silverware that the 41-year-old picked up during his Inter spell was the 1997/98 UEFA Cup, but he could also have had a league title to his name had it not been for a demoralising 4-2 defeat to Lazio on 5th May 2002 that allowed Juventus to pip Inter to the Italian top flight crown.

And it is that game that Ronaldo wishes he could go back and star in again to try and secure a league trophy for his old team.

He said: "Well if we can go back in time to re-play one game, it would have to be the game of May 5th. We really made so many mistakes in that game and it cost us."

Meanwhile, Ronaldo also offered his thoughts on how the current crop of players were performing and what he made of current owners Suning Group, whose mountains of cash have helped transform the sleeping giants into a title-challenging team once more.

He continued: "Well Inter started off this season with a bang but things have cooled down a little of late. Even so, I still think this team has a lot of quality and it will be up to them to react in the right way in coming weeks.

"Suning? For the fans it doesn't matter who the owner is, they want to win games and titles. The hope is that this new ownership is capable of bringing Inter back to the top."

Ronaldo also paid tribute to Inter's fans after they had conclusively voted that the ex-Barcelona and AC Milan star was the best striker in the club's history.

He added: "It's an honor to have been named the greatest striker in the history of this great club (Inter Milan). Many great players have played here over the years so it is surely a great honor for me. I arrived at Inter very young as it is here that I grew as a player."