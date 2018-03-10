David Moyes Confirms England Star Will Start on Saturday After Recent West Ham Exile

Joe Hart is set to start his first Premier League match for West Ham in three months after he earned a recall for the clash with Burnley.

Hammers manager David Moyes confirmed via the club's official site that the England international would take over from Adrian in goal for the visit of the Clarets on Saturday.

Hart's last appearance in a West Ham jersey came in the FA Cup fourth round defeat to Wigan Athletic on 27th January, and he hasn't featured in the league since the 4-0 drubbing to Everton in late November.

After the Londoners shipped eight goals in two matches, however, Moyes feels a change is necessary and is backing Hart to rediscover his best form with the Irons.

He said: “Joe Hart will start on Saturday, although it was not necessarily down to the fact we conceded eight goals in the last two matches, was I happy with the nature of the goals we conceded? No, I was not. With one of the games [at Liverpool], you might have said ‘right, OK’, but the other one [at Swansea City] I was not happy with.

“Joe has been good. I’ve got big competition in some positions and that is good. You have to play well if you’re going to play. There is big pressure if you don’t perform.

“There were a couple of games where I wasn’t happy that we had done quite as well as we could have done.”

Meanwhile, Moyes also stated that he will hold a private dinner with some of West Ham's former heroes in a bid to learn more about the history of the club.

The Scot has been in charge at the London Stadium since 7th November but wishes to immerse himself more in the proud tradition of the Hammers.

He added: “I’m having dinner with [former Academy Director] Tony Carr and one or two other people who have been part of the Club, so I’m building up my knowledge on West Ham and trying to become more informed.

“I want to embrace the ex-players. We’ve had Ray Stewart and Tony Cottee down, I’ve invited Tony Gale in and I’m trying to get Frank McAvennie down from Scotland. I’ve told them they can come and watch training, as I’ve got nothing to hide, or come to a game.

“For football clubs to flourish, they need the ex-players around it, even around the training ground. If any of the ex-players want to come in, we’re saying come down and have lunch with us.”