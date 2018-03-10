Griezmann's Wife 'Spotted House Hunting in Barcelona' Ahead of Rumoured Summer Transfer

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann has long been linked with a move to Barcelona and despite all parties looking to deny the speculation, rumours have now reignited.

The French superstar's wife, Erika Choperena, has been spotted house hunting in the Catalonian capital ahead of his likely move across Spain in the summer.

According to Catalunya Radio, via Sport, the Griezmann family have started their search in Barcelona ahead of a potential move to the club in the summer, as the report claims a deal is close to materialising for the Blaugrana's top transfer target.

The report states Choperena visited several areas of the city and its surroundings to have a feel of the city, where she also visited Castelldefels - the area home to Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

With the World Cup in the summer it is understood that Griezmann wanted to have his life in order prior to the tournament as he would not have time to go house hunting himself at the end of the season.

Although Barcelona hold a dominant lead in La Liga the club are eager to strengthen the team in the summer - having secured the signing of Arthur for January 2019 - and the pursuit of Griezmann will need to see his €100m release clause triggered.

With a hefty figure to accommodate, MARCA have reported that the club can only afford the France international if they sell a number of their players.

After spending in excess of €430m since last summer the club will need to balance the books and it has been claimed that a permanent move for Rafinha is on the cards, as is a transfer for Paco Alcacer.

Whilst the likes of Denis Suarez, Arda Turan, Andre Gomes and Aleix Vidal are all likely to have their place in the side questioned as Barcelona look to make room for Griezmann.