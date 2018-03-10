Inter Reveal Specially Designed Badge to Commemorate the Club's 110-Year Celebrations

Inter have commemorated their 110th birthday celebrations with a special new badge which honours the club's illustrious history.

The commemorative new design was revealed on social media on Friday as the Italian club's players of past and present attended their evening's Hall of Fame gala.

The badge includes the current crest enveloped by the famous white and red cross of St. Ambrose, one of Milan's patron saints St. George, with the years 1908-2018 and the phrase "Centodieci di Inter" etched above - translated to '110-years of Inter'.

In an evening full of celebrations and Hall of Fame awards the club's CEO Alessandro Antonello took to the stage to make note of Inter's past and future.

Antonello said, via the club's website: "Our history must inspire us. The club’s founding fathers were revolutionaries, giving us important values and making us proud to wear the Nerazzurri shirt. This must provide inspiration for everyone.





"Our legendary history is really important and must be considered as a whole. The hope for the end of the season is that we can reach the goals that we set out at the start of the season."

A sneak peak inside the #Inter110 Nerazzurri Gala, as the evening continues at @hangarbicocca! 📸🖤💙 pic.twitter.com/vmZ6ykQ1LK — Inter (@Inter_en) March 9, 2018

Inter manager Luciano Spalletti said of the occasion: "To celebrate this anniversary is an honour, a privilege and an important responsibility. Like the great champions that are here this evening, we have an obligation to write important pages into the club’s history.

"This birthday is another element of what it means to be part of a club like Inter and this must motivate us to guarantee the future of what this marvellous club deserves.”

The celebrations of Inter's history saw Ronaldo, Lothar Matthaus, Javier Zanetti and Walter Zenga become the first four players in their respective position to be inducted in the club's Hall of Fame.