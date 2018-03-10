Leon Bailey's Father Confirms Upcoming Talks With English FA Ahead Of Potential World Cup Selection

Bayer Leverkusen star Leon Bailey could be part of Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad this summer after the Jamaican-born winger's dad, Craig Butler, revealed he will meet with the Football Association next week.

Butler has already claimed that his son won't play for Jamaica until their FA reform and as a result, a meeting has since been scheduled with Three Lions' technical director, Dan Ashworth, to discuss Bailey's eligibility to play for England.

"I will be speaking to Dan Ashworth at the FA next week, but now it is a definite no as far as playing for Jamaica is concerned," Butler told the Sun.

"That will come (going to World Cup) we will speak to [the FA], look at all the options and see what they have planned for my son. England has always been a great option, it has a lot of Jamaican players that were there before that have played for England."

Leon #Bailey is having a tremendous season and that goal just demonstrates how good he can be! What a strike! #B04M05 — Bryce Dunn (@BryceDunn11) January 28, 2018

Bailey has been one of the Bundesliga's brightest players this season and has already been involved in 16 goals across all competitions.

The 20-year-old only moved to Germany last January and claimed just one assist during his first six months with Bayer Leverkusen following his high profile move from Belgian side KRC Genk.

However, Bailey has burst onto the scene in his first full season in the Bundesliga and has been one of Leverkusen's most important players, helping Die Werkself fight for a place in the top four.