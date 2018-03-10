How to Watch Malaga vs. Barcelona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch the La Liga matchup between Malaga and Barcelona on Saturday, March 10. 

March 10, 2018

This could get ugly—last-place Malaga hosts leaders Barcelona in a La Liga matchup on Saturday. 

Malaga is essentially assured of relegation with just 13 points. They trail 19th-place Deportivo by six points and are a full eight points from safety. 

Barcelona is coming off a crucial 1-0 victory over second-place Atletico Madrid which pushed their lead to eight points with nine games remaining. There is a chance Barcelona leaves some of its stars on the bench against Malaga as Wednesday's second leg of the round of 16 Champions League tie with Chelsea looms large. A late Lionel Messi goal salvaged a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge in the first leg. 

Barcelona won the previous meeting between these two teams this season, a comfortable 2-0 league win at Camp Nou in October. 

See how to watch the match below. 

How to watch

Time: Saturday, March 10, 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.

