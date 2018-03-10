West Brom Striker Jay Rodriguez to Contest FA's Gaetan Bong Racial Abuse Charge

West Brom striker Jay Rodriguez will contest a charge of racially abusing Brighton defender Gaetan Bong, with the case now scheduled to be heard by a disciplinary panel at a date to be decided.





The incident occurred during the Baggies' 2-0 win against Brighton back in January, with West Brom previously stating they would "fully support" Rodriguez, who himself said he was in "disbelief at the situation".

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

West Brom manager Alan Pardew said he does not expect the issue to be resolved any time but praised the one-time England international for his attitude since the altercation with Bong.





As quoted by BBC Sport, Pardew said: "[A hearing] is some way off I think. Obviously he's contesting it.





"He's been a great pro. He's pretty level-headed and I haven't seen too dramatic a change in his attitude to training, or anything if I'm honest."

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

A ban for Rodriguez would be the latest blow for Pardew, who saw his side lose 4-1 to Leicester on Saturday despite taking the lead through Salomon Rondon.

The Venezuelan's eighth-minute strike gave West Brom the lead but goals from Jamie Vardy, Riyad Mahrez, Kelechi Iheanacho and Vicente Iborra ensured the Foxes left the Hawthorns with all three points.

West Brom continue to look certainties for relegation, with the club now having lost their last seven games in all competitions.

They are eight points adrift of 17th-placed Southampton, while 19th-ranked Stoke could move 10 points clear of West Brom if they beat Manchester City on Monday.