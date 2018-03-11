Jermaine Jenas Admits Liverpool Deserved a Penalty in Loss to Manchester United

Match of the Day pundit Jermaine Jenas says that Liverpool should have had a penalty in their 2-1 loss to Manchester United.

Speaking on the BBC highlights show, Jenas admitted that Liverpool should have been awarded a spot-kick after United full-back Antonio Valencia appeared to stop Andy Robertson's cross with his arm.

In response to presenter Gary Lineker's question over whether Liverpool fans should be felt hard done by, Jenas had this to say on the handball, as quoted by the Sunday Express: "I do think they've got a point.

”With the first one particularly.

"It can go either way but the thing that swings it for me is the distance.

"I personally think 12 yards is enough space and I know there's pace on the ball, but you can get your arm out of the way.

"If this doesn't hit Valencia's arm, it's going straight into the path of Mane."





Manchester United took the lead in the 14th minute with Marcus Rashford opening the scoring. Rashford then doubled his tally for the afternoon with a well taken goal ten minutes later.

Liverpool replied in the 66th minute after forcing Eric Bailly into scoring an own goal, but the damage was done in the end and they could not equal the scoreline.

The loss has widened the gap between the rivals to five points and has allowed Chelsea to make some ground on the Merseyside club, meaning they are now only four points from dropping out of the Champions League places.

This was not the only controversial decision in the match, with Liverpool feeling they should have been awarded penalties for Marouane Fellaini's challenge on Sadio Mane and Ashley Young's manhandling of Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool will now look to comeback from this loss with a win over Watford next Saturday. Meanwhile Manchester United will aim to extend the gap between them and Liverpool in their game against relegation-battlers Swansea.