Jesse Lingard Hilariously Tweets at Manchester United Teammate's Expense Following Liverpool Win

Another Manchester United win brought yet another social media post from Red Devils winger Jesse Lingard following his side's 2-1 win at home to Liverpool on Saturday.

This time it was Lingard's teammate Scott McTominay who was the unwitting victim of the winger's ever enthusiastic social media activity.

In the aftermath of Saturday lunchtime's victory over local rivals Liverpool, Lingard's social media joked that McTominay had to remind Lingard and fellow United teammate Marcus Rashford about United's match on Tuesday night, putting an end to their plans for a celebration of the Liverpool victory.

Rash: Plan Tonight? 🤔

Me: You Know What Im Thinking 👀

Scott: 😂 Chill Boys Game Tuesday pic.twitter.com/BKutWRYsUN — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) March 10, 2018

That match on Tuesday sees United take on Spanish side Sevilla in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie; a tie which sits finely poised following a goalless first leg between the two sides in Seville two weeks ago.

McTominay has impressed consistently for United following a recent run of starts for Jose Mourinho's side, having made his league debut for the club on the final day of last season.

Man Utd v Liverpool is what it’s all about 🔥 So happy for this win ⚽️ Amazing support as usual 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/UlIDt9zpUZ — Scott Mctominay (@mctominay10) March 10, 2018

Lingard meanwhile has enjoyed his most prolific season to date with the Old Trafford club, scoring a career high eight league goals, as well as providing four assists in the Premier League to strengthen his claim for a place in England's World Cup squad for the tournament in Russia this summer.