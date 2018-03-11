Liverpool and Manchester United Set to Renew Hostilities in Transfer Battle for Barcelona Midfielder

Having only gone head to head on the pitch on Saturday, Liverpool and Manchester United already look to be preparing for their next battle, with this one set to take place in the transfer market.

Having run out 2-1 winners when the pair met at Old Trafford earlier this weekend, United will hope to come out on top once more with the pair both reportedly interested in a move for Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic.

According to the Birmingham Mail, Jose Mourinho is looking for reinforcements in the centre of the park ahead of the retirement of Michael Carrick in the summer, with Paul Pogba, Ander Herrera and Marouane Fellaini all linked with moves away from Old Trafford.

3️⃣ puntos para celebrar mis 3️⃣0️⃣ años 🎉🎊 ¡Gracias por las felicitaciones 👏🙌!

3️⃣ points to celebrate my 3️⃣0️⃣ years 🎉🎊 Thanks for the birthday wishes! #ForçaBarça 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/kEmSTKpuSM — Ivan Rakitic (@ivanrakitic) March 10, 2018

Liverpool meanwhile could be looking for new partner for Naby Keita - who is set to join from German side Leipzig at the end of the season - with Emre Can having long been linked with a move to Italian champions Juventus.

One significant obstacle for both clubs to negotiate however, appears to be Lionel Messi. The Barcelona talisman is said to be hugely influential around the Camp Nou, and is reportedly keen to see Rakitic remain in Catalunya.

2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ Barcelona appearances for Ivan Rakitic 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/lLbOVu5InT — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 1, 2018

Croatian midfielder Rakitic has become an integral part of Barcelona's midfield since joining from Sevilla in 2014, making 202 appearances and scoring 30 goals in his time with the club.