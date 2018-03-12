Arsenal Legend Martin Keown Praises 'Telepathic' Gunners Duo After 3-0 Watford Win

Former Arsenal centre-back Martin Keown has heaped praise on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan after they were both heavily involved in the Gunners' 3-0 victory over Watford at the Emirates on Sunday.

Shkodran Mustafi gave the hosts an early lead when he nodded in Mesut Ozil's free-kick delivery. In the second half, Aubameyang collected Mkhitaryan's pass and rounded Karneziz to double the advantage.

Both the January signings were again involved in the third and final goal, this time Mkhitaryan collected Aubameyang's pass to score his first league goal for the north London side.

Keown, who made 310 appearances for Arsenal between 1993 and 2004, was clearly impressed by the link-up play of the two January signings.

“Aubameyang is really important to Arsenal and they got the show back on the road,” he told Match of the Day 2 (via the Express).

“He gives you that belief and closes people down. He is always on the move and looking in behind. He was value for money - as was Mkhitaryan.

“Mkhitaryan wanted to compete and wanted to look ahead. These two were made in Germany really. They had a telepathic link up. They look for one another. They are becoming Arsenal players and it is a difficult road for them.”

Since arriving from Manchester United in a swap deal involving Alexis Sanchez, the Armenia international has made five Premier League starts and has provided his team-mates with four assists as well as Sunday's goal.

Meanwhile, Aubameyang, who arrived from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund for a club record £56m, has scored three goals and assisted one in the five league starts he's made so far.