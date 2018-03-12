Jamie Carragher Suspended From Danish TV Station Following Saturday's Spitting Controversy

Jamie Carragher has been removed from Danish TV station TV3 Sport for Tuesday night's Champions League action at Old Trafford following the spitting incident that occurred on Saturday afternoon, after Liverpool's 2-1 defeat to Manchester United.

The former Reds centre half was filmed spitting from car to car at a 14-year-old girl whilst driving home after the game. The Sky Sports pundit (whose future with the company is now in doubt) has since taken to Twitter to apologise to the girl.

Totally out of order & Ive apologised personally to all the family this evening. I was goaded 3/4 times along the motorway while being filmed & lost my rag. No excuse apologies. https://t.co/ofrNfiwhYH — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 11, 2018

But it seems that his actions have caused trouble in more places than just Britain. Over in Denmark, the MTG Group are also considering his position as an expert on their footballing shows. The television network stretches over Denmark, Sweden and NorwayL

"Jamie should have been to Old Trafford for us tomorrow night (Tuesday, ed.), And we've taken him off at first. It's also like sending him into the cave of the lion," says Petter Nørrelund, sports director at the network, via BT.

"I have watched the video, and it does not look very nice.

"It's a pretty hot story in English media, and in no case would it be a good idea to send him to Old Trafford tomorrow, I'll believe. And then we will have his reaction and explanation of what happened. I can not see what goes before. It is not a gender behaviour, but we are all people only, "

"We will hear from him what has happened. And so we will deal with all employees - whether it's the receptionist or Jamie Carragher - we will not go out and sanction before we've heard from the horse's own mouth what has happened, "

"So I've sent an employee to Liverpool, talking to him on Wednesday to get his version of what has happened. And see what has happened and whether it will have further consequences. "