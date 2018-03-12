Man City Starlet Phil Foden Reveals How Kevin De Bruyne & David Silva Have Helped Him Develop

Manchester City youngster Phil Foden has praised his superstar teammates Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva for the valuable advice they have given to him on the training pitch in his short time with the first team.

17-year-old Foden has experienced a breakthrough campaign under Pep Guardiola, after winning the FIFA U17 World Cup with England last summer, and has started five games in all competitions this season. He is the youngest player to play in European competition for City and has revealed how his teammates have helped him with the transition from the youth team to senior football.

When speaking to The Manchester Evening News, Foden said: ''When I made my Premier League debut, Kev [De Bruyne] was giving me a lot of advice. He came over to me straight away and told me to be confident and enjoy it, and that's what I did.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

''To come on against Tottenham and play against Dele Alli and players like that was a dream come true. David [Silva] is just a magician. To watch him every day, and watch what they do, you learn a lot.

''In training they give me a lot of advice. If I turn, they ask about what if I was in a game – they give me a lot of questions to answer.''

Foden is clearly enjoying his time at high-flying Manchester City. After starring in the England U-17s World Cup triumph in the summer, he has made his Premier League and Champions League debuts, as well as featuring in the Carabao Cup final.