Man Utd Fans Comment on Marcus Rashford's Opener Bearing Eerie Resemblance to Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United fans seem to follow a consistent theme of comparing their current or new players to that of the talents of Cristiano Ronaldo.

As Memphis Depay secured his move to Old Trafford from PSV Eindhoven in 2015, the then 21-year-old was dubbed "the next" Portugal international; only for lack of opportunity and low confidence to quickly bring that short-lasting theory to an end.

Everything started going downhill for Netherlands the day a certain fanbase started calling Memphis Depay the next Cristiano Ronaldo. — Danny WelBeast (@WelBeast) October 7, 2017

This time, however, the title is being placed on Marcus Rashford, whose brace against Liverpool on Saturday all but guaranteed Champions League football for the Red Devils next season as well as provided an impressive victory over their fierce rivals.

So, why the comparison?

Well, the England international's sublime solo opening strike of the game against the Merseysiders, in which he took possession on the left-hand side of the area, cut back onto his right foot and buried his attempt past the diving Loris Karius, was almost a mirror image of a Ronaldo strike from 2007.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

There is no denying Rashford's talents, but even though the England international starred once again in a big game - having now scored against a total of six goals against Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool - he still has a long way to go before reaching the heights of the Real Madrid man.

But that did not stop the United fans taking to Twitter to heap deserved praise on their man, even if the comparison to CR7 is a touch far-fetched.