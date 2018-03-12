Manchester United vs Sevilla Preview: Recent Form, Team News, Prediction & More

Manchester United will be hoping to reach the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time since 2014 as they host Sevilla for the second leg of their last 16 tie on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils held a respectable 0-0 draw at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán in the first-leg thanks to some heroics from David De Gea. United were not at their best offensively, but weathered the storm of a persistent Sevilla attack, who finished the game with 25 attempts on the United goal.

Here's the rundown of everything you need to know heading into the second leg.

Recent Form

Since their first meeting with Sevilla, United have won three league games on the bounce. While they saved their blushes against Crystal Palace with a dramatic comeback after going 2-0 down, United have defeated two top-four rivals in Chelsea and Liverpool in recent weeks.





Victories against the Blues and the Reds will fill United with confidence heading into their match with Sevilla as the Red Devils begin to firmly hold their grip on second spot in the Premier League.

Meanwhile its been a mixed bag for Sevilla. Tuesday's visitors were the victims of a 5-2 thumping by Atletico Madrid in the game which followed their draw with United. Routine wins against Malaga and Athletic Bilbao followed, but defeat to Valencia in their last game means that the Sevillistas have fallen 11 points behind the top-four.

Team News

Manchester here we come! 🛫🛫



See you soon, Old Trafford... We're bringing everything we've got 💪

Paul Pogba is a doubt for this game after he missed the victory against Liverpool due to a thigh injury picked up in training. Ander Herrera is also ruled out with a thigh problem.





Antony Martial is also a doubt as the Frenchman also struggled with a thigh complaint. He could join Phil Jones (knock), Daley Blind (ankle), and Marcos Rojo (knock) on the sidelines.





For Sevilla, the club have confirmed that Jesus Navas will miss out on Tuesday due to injury. Sebastien Corchia is also sidelined with a groin problem. Porto loanee Miguel Layun is ineligible to compete.

Potential Man Utd Starting Lineup: De Gea; Valencia, Lindelof, Bailly, Young; McTominay, Matic, Fellaini; Alexis, Lukaku, Rashford





Potential Sevilla Starting Linuep: Rico; Mercado, Kjaer, Lenglet, Escudero; N'Zonzi, Banega; Sarabia, Vazquez, Correa; Muriel

Prediction

"The last two victories were very valuable, and make us feel optimistic for what's next."



Bring on Sevilla and Brighton, writes @JuanMata8:

United will be full of confidence after the weekend's brilliant result. The Red Devils are in fine form after winning each of their last three matches.

Sevilla looked to better team in the first leg and should certainly not be underestimated. The side won three consecutive Europa League titles from 2013 to 2016.

However, Sevilla's recent form against their closest rivals in La Liga is a concern, and they have it all to do the get the better of a Red Devils side at Old Trafford.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-0 Sevilla