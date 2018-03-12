Marcus Rashford Presents His Mum With Man of the Match Award for Mother's Day After Liverpool Double

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford gifted his mum a 'man of the match' trophy as a Mother's Day present, after scoring twice in the first half as United beat Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Rashford opened the scoring in the 14th minute, as Romelu Lukaku headed the ball into the 20-year-old's path and he burst past Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold to slot home. He then doubled United's lead against their rivals with less than half an hour played, pouncing on a loose ball after Juan Mata had been played through on goal.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The England international left the pitch to a standing ovation from the United fans when he was substituted in the second-half, before being awarded man of the match for his efforts.

And on Sunday he handed that accolade over to his Mum as a Mother's Day gift, while thanking her for 'all you do'.

Thank you for all you do. Happy Mother’s Day Mum, perfect present! 😉❤️🎁 pic.twitter.com/v7jEOcghDP — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) March 11, 2018

Often used as a substitute by Jose Mourinho, Rashford will be hoping to hold down his place in the starting lineup following his performance on Saturday.

The United forward now has 12 goals in all competitions this season, and has spoken of his patience while waiting for his opportunities at Old Trafford and how his goals will effect his confidence.

"It's partly patience but it's football and you have to be ready when your chance comes. Everybody works hard in training and when moments like this happen it's not a surprise," said Rashford, speaking after the game.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"My first touch was bad so I had to recover it in my second and the rest was simple. It gives you the confidence to get more," he continued.

United's 2-1 win on Saturday marked their 20th victory in the Premier League this season. The Red Devils sit in second place, four points ahead of third placed Tottenham Hotspur and five ahead of fourth placed Liverpool, as the battle to secure Champions League football for next season continues.

(You may also be interested in 'Jesse Lingard Hilariously Tweets at Manchester United Teammate's Expense Following Liverpool Win')