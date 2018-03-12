Mauricio Pochettino Reportedly Emerges on Bayern Munich Radar As Search for Permanent Boss Continues

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly emerged as a candidate for the potentially soon-to-be vacant post at Bayern Munich as the Bavarian giants step up their attempts to find a permanent replacement for Carlo Ancelotti, sacked back in September.

Jupp Heynckes came out of retirement to take over as interim boss and the 72-year-old seemed unprepared to continue beyond the initial agreement, that's despite recently denying he ever said he would definitely retire again this summer.

While ex-Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel has long been seen as the most likely successor, German publication Kicker has now claimed that Pochettino is in the frame as well.

The 46-year-old Argentine, who earned his managerial stripes at Espanyol and Southampton, as seriously impressed since taking over at Tottenham in 2014 and turning the club into a perennial Champions League qualifier.

If Bayern are indeed interested in Pochettino, who has also commanded interest from Real Madrid and is even reportedly considered a long-term future target for Manchester United, they will seemingly have their work cut out prising him away from Spurs.

"It is impossible not to feel proud about the future of Tottenham," he told the Daily Telegraph in November of last year.

"Daniel [Levy] is driving the project. A few weeks ago, we were at the new stadium with the architect, and you sensed that it was not an empty structure, but that there was soul, love, that people cared about every detail.

"Before I arrived at Tottenham, I heard, 'It is so difficult to have a relationship with Daniel'. But I discovered a great man."

Under Heynckes, Bayern are on course for a sixth straight Bundesliga title and this week will be looking to secure progression to the Champions League quarter finals.