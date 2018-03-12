Paul Pogba Faces UCL Fitness Battle After Tackle From Teammate Scuppers Liverpool Return

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is an injury doubt ahead of their Champions League second leg against Sevilla after getting a knock under a challenge from Scott McTominay on Friday.





Pogba was ruled out of United's 2-1 victory over Liverpool at the weekend and the 24-year-old is still facing an uphill battle to be ready for European action this week.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Following news that Pogba would be unavailable to feature in the Red Devils' victory over Liverpool, McTominay was drafted in to replace the injury struck Frenchman and partner Nemanja Matić in midfield.





However, the 21-year-old academy graduate only got his chance to impress against Liverpool after McTominay's tackle during the club's training session on Friday injured Pogba, according to the Times.





His start against Liverpool took McTominay to eight Premier League appearances this season, with 11 other Manchester United run outs coming in the Champions League, Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

Scott McTominay has put in the performance of a lifetime. Put his body in front of everything, even after being on the receiving end of some rather painful knocks. So proud of him stepping up and delivering after Mourinho trusted him against top sides. — LJ™ 🇾🇪 (@RealTalkUnited) March 10, 2018

Although the young midfielder is yet to register his first senior goal or assists for the Red Devils, José Mourinho's side have lost just two games where McTominay has featured.





The 21-year-old, who has played in United's last seven matches across all competitions, could find himself having to step up even more for the Manchester United first-team before the end of the season if the club's injury concerns don't ease up.