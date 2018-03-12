Arsenal prodigy Reiss Nelson has been linked with a move away from north London after being overlooked as a second half substitute in the Gunners' 3-0 win over Watford on Sunday.

The 18-year-old has broken into Arsenal's first team this season and has impressed fans with a number of cameo performances, most of which have come in unnatural positions for the exciting forward.

However, less than one year after his good friend Jadon Sancho ditched Manchester City in favor of playing football on the continent, Nelson could be convinced to follow suit with Real Madrid and AS Monaco among the clubs fighting for his signature, according to the Evening Standard.

One factor that is hindering Arsenal in trying to keep Nelson at the Emirates is his current contract with the club - an all too regular problem the Gunners find themselves in.

Nelson will become a free agent in 2019 and could be convinced that a move away is best for his development.

Former youth teammates Chris Willock, Kaylen Hinds and most recently Marcus McGuane have already ended their short careers with Arsenal in search of furthering their development abroad.

However, one glimmer of hope that Arsenal fans will have is that Nelson, who was born just the other side of the River Thames in Elephant and Castle, is a Gooner through and through.