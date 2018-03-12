Sergio Aguero Confirms 2 Week Injury Lay Off on Twitter Ahead of Man City's Trip to Stoke

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has confirmed he will be sidelined for up to two weeks after suffering from "discomfort" in his left knee while preparing for his side's clash against Stoke City on Monday night.

The 29-year-old discovered the issue in training on Saturday ahead of the Citizens' trip to the Bet365 Stadium to round off this weekend's Premier League action and took to Twitter to pass on the diagnosis from the Etihad Stadium medical team.

"During yesterday's training I had a discomfort on my left knee", the Argentine's post read. "The club's doctors told me I'll be back with the team in approximately two weeks. Now it's time for a full recovery!"

Aguero will have ample time to recover from his setback, with Manchester City not having a scheduled fixture until March 31 - when they travel to Goodison Park to face Everton.

The Premier League leaders' tie with Brighton & Hove Albion, initially scheduled for next weekend, has been postponed due to the Seagulls' FA Cup commitments.

The frontman will, however, be hopeful of a return to action before the end of this month, with Argentina taking on Italy on March 23 at the Etihad Stadium.

The 29-year-old talisman's absence means that Gabriel Jesus is expected to record his first start in the league against Stoke after his return from injury late last month.

The Brazilian has failed to find the back of the net domestically since November; however, will be buoyed by grabbing his first goal since overcoming his spell on the sidelines in City's 2-1 Champions League defeat to Basel on Wednesday evening.