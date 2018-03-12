Sky Sports Suspend Jamie Carragher Following Weekend Spit-Gate Controversy

Sky Sports have condemned Jamie Carragher's behaviour this weekend, with a video showing him spitting through his car window at a Manchester United fan following Liverpool's defeat to Jose Mourinho's side. The pundit has now been suspended.

A video emerged over the weekend of an obviously angry looking Carragher spitting out of his car window at a 14-year-old girl whilst driving home after being part of Sky Sports' coverage of the game.

Totally out of order & Ive apologised personally to all the family this evening. I was goaded 3/4 times along the motorway while being filmed & lost my rag. No excuse apologies. https://t.co/ofrNfiwhYH — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 11, 2018

The 40-year-old has moved to apologise on Twitter in the aftermath, admitting that his actions were 'totally out of order' and that there can be 'no excuse' for what he did.

And now, after news emerged on Monday morning of Carragher being kicked off the Danish coverage of Manchester United's Champions League encounter with Sevilla on Tuesday evening, Sky Sports have issued a statement on the matter.

Sky Sports statement on Jamie Carragher:

"Sky takes this matter extremely seriously and strongly condemns Jamie's actions, we have made that clear to him in person today and suspended him from his duties. It falls well below the standards we expect of our people.” — Sarah Hewson (@skynewssarah) March 12, 2018

Sky News' Sarah Hewson tweeted out the network's response to what has happened and, as expected, they've taken a firm stance on the situation.

"Sky takes this matter extremely seriously and strongly condemns Jamie's actions, we have made that clear to him in person today and suspended him from his duties," the tweet reads.

"It falls well below the standards we expect of our people."

Carragher was supposed to be appearing on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football show, which covers Manchester City's trip to Stoke. He will no longer be appearing on the coverage.

Now that the former Liverpool centre back has officially been suspended, the decision on his future will be considered - with many speculating that Carragher will be relieved of his duties on a permanent basis.