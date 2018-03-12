Southampton has confirmed the sacking of manager Mauricio Pellegrino following a string of poor results, with the most recent being a heavy 3-0 loss to Newcastle on Saturday.

The Argentinian coach, who took over at the club in June of last year, saw his side win just one match out of the last 17, and has now parted ways with the club.

"Southampton Football Club can today confirm that it has parted company with First Team Manager Mauricio Pellegrino," the club announced in an official statement.

"Assistant Manager Carlos Compagnucci and Assistant First Team Coach Xavier Tamarit have also parted company with the club.

"We would like to place on record our thanks to Mauricio, Carlos and Xavier for their efforts during their time with Southampton, and wish them well for the future.

"The club will look to appoint a new management team as soon as possible, with the search for a replacement already underway."

Pellegrino replaced Claude Puel (now with Leicester City) last summer, with the hope of turning the club into a top-eight contender, but the Saints have won only five league games all season and their 3-2 win against West Brom in February is their only league win since November.