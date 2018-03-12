VIDEO: Jamie Carragher Filmed Spitting at Young Manchester United Fan After Liverpool Defeat

Jamie Carragher's future at Sky is in doubt after his employers called a video of him spitting on a young Manchester United fan - released by the Mirror on Sunday night - 'unacceptable'.

The video shows Carragher aiming a mouthful of spit at from the window of his car into another car driving alongside him, from which the teenage fan's father had been ribbing the Sky Sports pundit over his former side's 2-1 defeat at Anfield.

Don’t know what’s more weird, Carragher spitting at the girl and this idiot or how the guy’s daughter is telling him to stop being an idiot pic.twitter.com/V13iWrToTe — ! (@ThibautSave) March 11, 2018

Quoted by the newspaper after the video was released, Carragher said of the provocation: “It was a bit more than, ‘Hiya Jamie, it was 2-1’. It went on for two or three times. I drove away at first and it just continued. I lost my head. I shouldn’t have done it but I was thinking what is a grown man doing, carrying on like that two or three times with his daughter in the car?”





The 40-year-old went on to put out an apology on Twitter on Sunday evening, saying: “Totally out of order & Ive apologised personally to all the family this evening. I was goaded 3/4 times along the motorway while being filmed & lost my rag. No excuse apologies.”

Totally out of order & Ive apologised personally to all the family this evening. I was goaded 3/4 times along the motorway while being filmed & lost my rag. No excuse apologies. https://t.co/ofrNfiwhYH — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 11, 2018

A Sky Sports spokesperson told the Mirror: “It’s unacceptable behaviour and we will be addressing it with Jamie.”





At time of writing the former England international is still due to take his place on Sky's Monday Night Football presentation of Manchester City's trip to Stoke, but meetings earlier in the day could yet put paid to that - either to punish Carragher for his actions or to keep him out of the limelight while Sky bosses come to a decision.