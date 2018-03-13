Arsene Wenger has given an update on the injury status of Alexandre Lacazette, and has revealed that he has started running in training.

The French striker suffered a knee injury during a 25 minute cameo in the North London Derby in February, and has since missed the last six games in all competitions for the Gunners.

"Alexandre Lacazette has his first run today [Friday], but won't be back until after the international break." The Arsenal manager said, speaking to Arsenal.com prior to his team's 3-0 win against Watford.

Lacazette is Arsenal's top goal scoring threat so far this season, scoring nine goals in all competitions.

He arrived at the Emirates Stadium during the summer transfer window, for a fee reported to be £52.7m, and hit the ground running with a goal just two minutes into his Premier League debut in a 4-3 win over Leicester City.

The Frenchman has since been in and out of the team, and Arsenal moved to lessen the goal scoring burden on the striker by bringing in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the January transfer window.

After picking up the injury, Lacazette underwent a minor operation on his knee, with it being predicted that he would miss up to six weeks of action.

According to Wenger's comments, it looks like the six weeks prognosis was an accurate one.

Lacazette's first game back from injury may be when Arsenal host Stoke at the Emirates Stadium in the first game back after the up and coming international break, meaning that he will miss the second leg of Arsenal's Europa League quarter final against AC Milan, as well as France's scheduled friendlies against Colombia and Russia.