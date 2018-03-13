Ashley Young Mocks Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah on Instagram Following Win at Old Trafford

Following a well-earned 2-1 victory against their fierce rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford on Saturday, Manchester United fans will have surely spent the weekend celebrating an important victory and enjoying their bragging rights earned over any opposition fans.

Despite many fans expecting Liverpool's front three to go to Old Trafford and run riot, the trio of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah had an incredibly quiet game by their own high standards, thanks in part to Red Devils' full back Ashley Young.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The Englishman was tasked with marking Salah on Saturday and was able to keep the high-flying Egyptian quiet as United ran out 2-1 victors over a Liverpool side that has been in impressive form throughout the course of the season.

As a result of his top quality performance against the Reds over the weekend, many fans have taken to bleating out that Young 'pocketed' Salah, with the 32-year-old defender even getting in on the act himself.

Young: “Stop asking me! He’s not in my pocket, I swear he’s not.” YES ASH! 😂 #mufc [Ig] pic.twitter.com/taniK14iad — United Xtra (@utdxtra) March 12, 2018

Taking to Instagram, Young posted an picture of him in training with the caption "Stop asking me! He's not in my pocket, I swear he's not," to the amusement of his fans.

United fans will hope Young can keep Sevilla's front line and the likes of Pablo Sarabia, Luis Muriel and Joaquin Correa quiet when the Red Devils take to the field at Old Trafford for their Champions League round of 16 second leg tie on Tuesday night.