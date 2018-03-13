Chelsea & Man Utd Put on Red Alert As Arturo Vidal Admits Uncertainty Over Bayern Future

Arturo Vidal has put the Premier League's elite clubs on red alert after he admitted that he could be open to leaving Bayern Munich this summer.

The Chilean midfielder has attracted interest from Manchester United and Chelsea in recent months as his future continues to be speculated about with the Bavarian giants.

Speaking to Kicker (h/t the Metro) about the impending arrival of Schalke contract rebel Leon Goretzka, Vidal dropped a huge hint that he may not end up staying at Allianz Arena at the end of this term and offered United and Chelsea hope of signing him as a result.

He said: "I know Goretzka will arrive at the club but I don’t know where he will be playing.

"As for my future I don’t know if I will leave or sign a contract extension with the club. We’ve taken the right path anyway."

The back and forth over Vidal's future with Bayern has shown no signs of abating with those comments, and appear to be in stark contrast to quotes he gave last month over 'not thinking about a transfer' at the present time.

The 30-year-old, however, will only have 12 months to run on his current Bayern deal once the 2017/18 seasons draws to a close, and the Premier League duo's hopes of landing him will rest on what Vidal decides to do in the coming months.

Vidal played under current Chelsea manager Antonio Conte when the pair were at Juventus but, with Conte's own Stamford Bridge future uncertain, United have emerged as rivals to snap up the combative midfield man.



One transfer that Vidal does wish to make before his career ends, though, is a return to his homeland to play for former club Colo-Colo.

He added: "People at Bayern Munich are doing well, that’s why they don’t need to spend big money in the summer. I am ready to play in Europe until I am 37, then I want to return to Chile and play the last year of my career with Colo Colo."