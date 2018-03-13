Former Liverpool Star John Arne Riise Urges Public to 'Move On' Following Carragher Spitting Scandal

Former Liverpool player John Arne Riise has spoken out in defence of his former teammate Jamie Carragher, as he urged the public to 'move on' from the spitting controversy that caused a media storm and threatened the Sky Sports pundit's job.

A video emerged of Liverpool legend Carragher spitting at a man and his 14-year-old daughter following the Reds' 2-1 defeat to bitter rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Carragher's actions have resulted in him being suspended by Sky Sports, while the broadcaster considers further action, and the pundit has since apologised for his behaviour and admitted it was a huge mistake.

Totally out of order & Ive apologised personally to all the family this evening. I was goaded 3/4 times along the motorway while being filmed & lost my rag. No excuse apologies. https://t.co/ofrNfiwhYH — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 11, 2018

Speaking to Sky News, Carragher said: "What I would say is there's no doubt what I have done on Saturday after the game is disgusting, I apologise for it."





The former England international admitted that if a player had acted in that manner, he would have 'vilified' them for it, but added that he hopes that 'five seconds of madness' will not undo all the hard-work and the reputation he has built up over 25-years in the public eye.

The incident has prompted a strong public reaction, while former Norway international Riise has come out in support of Carragher, insisting that one mistake should not define him.

Carra has apologized. Phoned the family as well. He knows he made a big mistake. He knows! He is only human and we all make mistakes. This is not the Carra i know so I’m certain it won’t happen again. Now move on! — John Arne Riise (@JARiiseOfficial) March 12, 2018

Taking to social media, Riise posted on his twitter account in support of the pundit, urging people to accept his apology and move on.

"Carra has apologized. Phoned the family as well. He is only human and we all make mistakes. This is not the Carra I know so I'm certain it won't happen again. Now move on!" wrote Riise.