PHOTO: Arsenal Ace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Reveals His Incredible FIFA 18 Ultimate Team Squad

A fan has managed to find Arsenal and Gabon star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's FIFA 18 Ultimate Team, and anyone who plays the immensely popular game is likely to turn green with envy at the sheer quality of the striker's team.

The Gunners star's side is so stacked with quality players he has a bench featuring some of the most sought after players in the game, including the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr. and a Marc Overmars icon card, while his Arsenal teammates Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alexandre Lacazette also make it among the substitutes.

@MattHDGamer Aubameyang has a 99 rated pro player card pic.twitter.com/fwxTxqo6nl — Oliver Fowler (@OllieFowler14) March 9, 2018

Needless to say, the few that actually make the striker's team are pretty special, with the first identifiable card being Roberto Carlos as left back. Moving into midfield Tiemou Bakayoko anchors the midfield, with Ousmane Dembele, Cristiano Ronaldo and Diego Maradonna rounding out the centre of the park.

Up front things get even more enticing, with Aubameyang using a 99 rated version of himself to partner Brazil legend Ronaldo.

Aubameyang may just be competing for the most expensive FIFA 18 Ultimate Team out there, so if by chance you come up against the Gunners star you might be very much out of your depth.





