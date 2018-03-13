VIDEO: Still Got it! Roma Legend Totti Scores Cheeky Free Kick During 5-a-Side Match

It's hard to believe that it's been almost 12 months since Francesco Totti emotionally hung his football boots for the final time.

The Roma legend, who called time on his professional career last May, hasn't completely packed in the beautiful game, however, and still enjoys turning out for a bit of five-a-side like us mere mortals.

What sets the Italian apart is his sheer talent though, and the below video - captured during one five-a-side game - shows just how Totti hasn't lost any of his trademark skill, technique or ability:

With the opposition expecting the former forward to slam his free kick right into their midriffs, the 40-year-old opts to cheekily dink the set piece over their heads and into the net past the stunned goalkeeper, who can only help but flap at the ball.

Totti turned out 768 times for the Giallorossi throughout his career, and will have shown off that sort of skill in the past plenty of times.

For fans who may still be missing Totti, this footage shows that there's life in the old dog yet.

