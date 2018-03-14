Barcelona and Chelsea will meet for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 meeting at Camp Nou on Wednesday.

The two sides drew 1–1 in the first leg at Stamford Bridge, with Barcelona carrying its away-goal edge into the return leg.

Barcelona is expected to have one or possibly two stars back in the lineup as Andres Iniesta returned to practice after missing time due to a hamstring injury. Lionel Messi sat out the 2–0 win over Malaga to be with his wife for the birth of his third child.

Chelsea will be looking for another sterling performance from Willian, who scored the goal in the opening leg and gave Barcelona all sorts of problems in defense.

Details on how to watch the game can be found below:

How to watch

Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.