Bayern Munich completed a UEFA Champions League Round of 16 rout over Besiktas with a 3-1 win to secure their place in the quarter finals of the competition.

Leading 5-0 from the first leg in Munich, Thiago Alcantara's cushioned finish 18 minutes in gave the German a first half lead, and when Besiktas defended Gonnul put through his own net thirty seconds into the second half, Bayern looked out of sight. Vagner Love's first Champions League goal since 2011 gave the Turkish champions some hope on the night, but substitute Sandro Wagner's late goal sealed the win for the visitors.

Jupp Heynckes made just two changes to the Bayern starting XI that thrashed Hamburg 6-0 in the Bundesliga on Saturday, with Thiago Alcantara and Rafinha replacing Arjen Robben and Joshua Kimmich.

Besiktas meanwhile made seven changes from the side that beat Genclerbirligi 1-0 to go second in the Turkish League on Saturday, with Alvaro Negredo, Talisca and Ryan Babel among those to drop to the bench.

It was Bayern, already well in control from the first leg, who had the better of the early chances without really getting close to full speed. Arturo Vidal guided a header wide from David Alaba's cross with less than two minutes on the clock, before Thomas Muller fired over from close range after Besiktas keeper Tolga Zengin could only parry Alaba's free kick.

Bayern would indeed take the lead on the night 18 minutes into the match courtesy of a lovely passage of play. Picking the ball up in the center of the park, it was Vidal who worked the ball out to Muller on the right wing, and the club captain produced an inch perfect cross into the area which was met by the first time finish of Thiago Alcantara.

Though Bayern continued to cruise through the game, going closer to the second goal when Hummels headed wide from an Alaba corner, there was some concern for the German champions when goalscorer Thiago was forced off with injury to be replaced by James Rodriguez 35 minutes in.

Though Besiktas pressed for a way back into the match if not the tie, they were unable to bring a save from Bayern keeper Ulreich in the closing stages of the first half, the Germans did give themselves something to think about with the center back pairing of Hummels and Jerome Boateng both finding their way into the book of referee Michael Oliver before the break.

Straight from the kickoff, Bayern doubled their lead, this time a result of a horrendous defensive mix-up from their Turkish hosts. As Tolga attempted to punch clear a relatively innocuous Rafinha cross, the ball ricocheted off defender Gonul at point blank range and passed the hapless goalkeeper to give Bayern an extra boost they didn't really need.

Thankfully for Gonul, that remained the most bizarre moment of the match for only a matter of minutes, before the appearance of a cat on the pitch brought the match to a brief halt.

On the stroke of the hour mark, Besiktas got themselves on the scoresheet in the tie, as some sloppy play by the Bayern defense from an Ulreich goal kick allowed the hosts to steal possession and play in Vagner Love; who despite going down under the challenge of Vidal, was able to guide his effort around Ulreich and into the bottom corner of the net.

Two minutes later Besiktas were almost level on the night as Pektemek drilled Ozyakup's pullback just wide from eight yards out.

Having weathered the Besiktas storm, Bayern would get their third on the night and eighth of the tie with six minutes remaining, as unmarked substitute Sandro Wagner chested in Alaba's deflected cross from three yards out to restore Bayern's two goal lead on the night.