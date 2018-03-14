Chelsea Fans Lambast Hapless Eden Hazard Following Following Champions League Defeat at Camp Nou

Another night of UEFA Champions League football, another English team out of the competition. That's three of the five knocked out in the round of 16 as Barcelona put Chelsea to the sword in a devastating 3-0 victory at Camp Nou; and Chelsea fans are not happy.

A rocket of an effort from Ousmane Dembele, sandwich by a Lionel Messi brace sent the Premier League champions flying out of Europe in Catalonia, as star player Eden Hazard went missing in the second leg.

Thibaut Courtois was simply not good enough against the clinical Barca, and found himself nutmegged twice in the 90 minutes. N'Golo Kante and Willian seem to be the only two players earning any praise from fans in the aftermath of the result, and many a finger has been pointed at the keeper:

It's KANTE vs Barcelona at the moment. Chelsea are in shambles#BARCHE — Waѕiyullah Budye (@WasiyullahB) March 14, 2018

Only good thing to come out of Chelsea Vs Barcelona is Real Madrid wont be confused about De Gea anymore 😂 — Abhijeet Sirohi (@AbhijeetSirohi) March 14, 2018

Thought I was going to watch Chelsea vs Barcelona, but clearly I'm watching Barcelona vs Sheffield Wednesday. https://t.co/fijnkbrDnu — KHAOTIC_M (@THABANGMITHANE) March 14, 2018

This one may be a bit foul mouthed, but he has a point - although maybe the FIFA request is a bit drastic...

Let me say it: Eden Hazard is a fucking bum. Willian showed him how to perform on the big stage in these 2 Chelsea vs barca games. Willian looks more like the player that should be linked w Real n Barcelona + Fifa needs to drop his ratings by at least 5. #BarcaChelsea #BARCHE — TheNightMaker (@thenightmaker1) March 14, 2018

i don't fucking want to see these players playing again for chelsea except for kante. change the whole fucking playing eleven. Goodnight #BARCHE #CHELSEA — tarangam deka (@tgaams) March 14, 2018

When has #Courtois ever been good for #chelsea - every time I watch him he’s bang average. He be sold in summer. #BARCHE — Gerwyn Holmes (@GerwynHolmes) March 14, 2018

Another brilliant point about Eden Hazard right here; the best players have dragged their teams into wins: Roy Keane against Juventus '99, Steven Gerrard vs AC Milan '05, LeBron James vs the Warriors '17 - all greats, all getting their hands dirty. Has Hazard ever done that?

Unpopular opinion: Hazard is far from Messi or Ronaldo. Both of them carried their team when they were most needed, Hazard has been absolutely transparent. Don’t talk about the differences between the teams... Chelsea proved they could resist to Barça #BARCHE #Chelsea #barca — Rabré 🇵🇸 (@RabreHmi) March 14, 2018

I don't know how we're three down in this tie ..... #BARCHE #Chelsea — Bhanuprakash (@bm_bhanuprakash) March 14, 2018

To have so much posession and so many chances at Camp Nou is very rare. Great spirit by #Chelsea. Barcelona were clinical when it was needed. Courtois was really under par. Let's hope Chelsea can play this way for the remainder of the season. — Zain Ali Akbar (@zain_akbar) March 14, 2018

#Chelsea doesn't deserve a complete player like @willianborges88 . The boy is just too talented to be a Chelsea player. — Sive Siwundla (@siwundla_sive) March 14, 2018

I know we are out but much prefer how we have played against Barca then when we played against City. #Chelsea — Gavin (@gavintpotter) March 14, 2018

Chelsea should really offload Courtois! I’d say Jan Oblak will be looked at by loads of clubs this summer #Chelsea — Luke (@shutupmimnagh) March 14, 2018

All in all, it's pretty obvious how they feel: Courtois is a fraud, Hazard is overrated, Kante and William are still good. Regardless of what they think, Chelsea are out of Europe, and Barcelona are simply incredible.