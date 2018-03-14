Chelsea Fans Lambast Hapless Eden Hazard Following Following Champions League Defeat at Camp Nou

By 90Min
March 14, 2018

Another night of UEFA Champions League football, another English team out of the competition. That's three of the five knocked out in the round of 16 as Barcelona put Chelsea to the sword in a devastating 3-0 victory at Camp Nou; and Chelsea fans are not happy.

A rocket of an effort from Ousmane Dembele, sandwich by a Lionel Messi brace sent the Premier League champions flying out of Europe in Catalonia, as star player Eden Hazard went missing in the second leg.

Thibaut Courtois was simply not good enough against the clinical Barca, and found himself nutmegged twice in the 90 minutes. N'Golo Kante and Willian seem to be the only two players earning any praise from fans in the aftermath of the result, and many a finger has been pointed at the keeper:

This one may be a bit foul mouthed, but he has a point - although maybe the FIFA request is a bit drastic...

Another brilliant point about Eden Hazard right here; the best players have dragged their teams into wins: Roy Keane against Juventus '99, Steven Gerrard vs AC Milan '05, LeBron James vs the Warriors '17 - all greats, all getting their hands dirty. Has Hazard ever done that?

All in all, it's pretty obvious how they feel: Courtois is a fraud, Hazard is overrated, Kante and William are still good. Regardless of what they think, Chelsea are out of Europe, and Barcelona are simply incredible.

