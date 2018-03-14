'I'd Love to Play in a World Cup': Burnley Ace Jack Cork Reveals His Desire to Earn England Call Up

Burnley midfielder has expressed his desire to earn World Cup call up in Russia this summer, as he looks to continue his good form with the Clarets.

The 28-year-old isn't the only player at Turf Moor hoping for a call up, as teammates Nick Pope, James Tarkowski and Ben Mee are all names that have been touted for the England squad.

Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate is set to announce his squad for the upcoming friendlies against Netherlands and Italy. There are many places up for grabs, as Southgate has done little to suggest that there are certain first team starters in the England setup.



The former Swansea man revealed he has had no contact with any Three Lions representatives, but revealed he only found out about his previous call up hours before.

Cork was asked by the Lancashire Telegraph if he remained hopeful about a call up. “I don’t know, there’s a lot of midfielders coming into form at the minute and I’ve not heard anything, but then the last time I found out the morning of the call-up," the Burnely man said.

Jack Cork is one of six outfield players who have played all 2,520 of minutes available in the Premier League this season. 👏(@STATSInsightsUK )#BUREVE pic.twitter.com/IzINIOcUAH — FourFourTwo ⚽️ (@FourFourTwo) March 3, 2018

“I’ll just wait and see. I was just happy to be called up last time.”

Cork also addressed his fellow teammates in contention for a place in England's World Cup squad:

“We’ve come into form the last two games. I’ve heard different things about players of ours getting called up, it will be a nice to see a few of the lads getting called up because they have been playing well, the likes of Tarks [Tarkowski] and Popey [Pope].

“One of the [Gareth Southgate attended] was Southampton and there was a lot of English players playing in that game, Everton had a few English lads as well. It’s good that he’s coming to Turf to see us, we know if we do play well then we’ve got a chance.”

The 28-year-old started his career with Chelsea being part of their youth academy and was sent out on loan seven times in seven seasons, before permanently moving to Southampton in 2011.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

He then moved to Swansea where he spent a season, before departing for Burnley in the summer. The midfielder has been an influential figure for Sean Dyche's team, as the Clarets manager has opted to play him in every game in the Premier League this campaign.

The former Swansea man expressed his explicit desire to make the Three Lions' World Cup squad: “I’d love to play in a World Cup,” the former Swansea man said.

"We haven’t really played in the qualifiers so it would be understandable if he didn’t put any of us in the squad last minute, but we’re coming into form and maybe this World Cup or just after it would be good to see some of the lads involved.”