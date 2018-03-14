Mourinho Takes Remarkable Dig at Man Utd & Claims Club 'Need Better Players' After Sevilla Defeat

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho admitted he "needs to sign better players" after seeing his side crash out of the Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday night, but also took a remarkable swipe at his own club in the press room following defeat to Sevilla.

A quick-fire second half double from substitute Wissam Ben Yedder ensured Sevilla beat United 2-1 at Old Trafford, despite Romelu Lukaku's late effort giving the Reds some hope. The two teams had drawn 0-0 in the first leg in Seville, and Tuesday's visitors capitalised on an uneasy atmosphere in Manchester to embarrassingly send United out.

Speaking about what needed to change to take United further in the Champions League, Mourinho told the Manchester Evening News: "Everything, everything has to change.

"Everybody spends money, right? Not just us, right? It's a natural process, every team invests. It's not a change for the sake of changing. It's a natural process and we're not the only team that invests money, all clubs invest money in players."

The two-time Champions League winning manager went onto say that United being knocked out of the Champions League was not a big issue - even throwing his team under the bus and claiming they were "used to" being knocked out in the last 16. And why? Because Mourinho had put them out at this stage twice himself in the past.





He continued: "That's is not the end of the world. I sit in this chair twice in the Champions League and I knock Man Utd out at home at Old Trafford.

"I sit in this chair with Porto, Man Utd out, I sit in this chair with Real Madrid, Man Utd out. So is not something new for the club and of course being Manchester United manager and losing a Champions League tie at home is a disappointment, obviously."





Reflecting on his team's performance on Tuesday, Mourinho said: "I don't think the performance was bad.

"I think the intention and the way we started was really good and really positive. Then after 10, 15 minutes of that success, I would say without goals, Sevilla has a good team and they can hide the ball. They had players in midfield that are really good at that and they did that for the majority of the tie."

United's next match sees them face Brighton on Saturday night in the quarter finals of the FA Cup, the only trophy that United still have a realistic chance of winning.