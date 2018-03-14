Newcastle United Defender Set to Miss Crucial Relegation Clash Due to International Call Up

DeAndre Yedlin could miss Newcastle United's crucial relegation clash with Huddersfield Town due to an imminent international call up.

The Magpies currently sit five points clear of the relegation places in 13th place with Huddersfield two places and just one point below them. Rafa Benitez's men will face the Terriers in their next Premier League match on March 31st, however they could be without their star defender.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

After failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, the US national team are currently going through a rebuilding phase under new interim manager Dave Sarachan, and Yedlin is seen as a key part of the new look team.

He featured in Sarachan's first game in charge during a 1-1 draw with European champions Portugal, before he was left out of the second friendly so that he could play for Newcastle against Burnley just two days later.

Sarachan's side now face a friendly against Paraguay on March 28th, and unfortunately for Newcastle fans it's just three days before their clash with Huddersfield, meaning it's unlikely Yedlin would make it back in time to feature should he be selected.

Matthew Stockman/GettyImages

It has yet to be revealed whether or not Yedlin has been selected for international duty, however according to The Mag, there is a high chance Sarachan will turn to Yedlin to help rebuild his side.

Yedlin has made 24 Premier League appearances this season for the Magpies and has become a key figure in Benitez's defence. He'll be hoping to continue his impressive run of performances as Newcastle bid for their Premier League survival heading into the business end of the season.