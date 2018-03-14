Paris Saint-Germain Open Contract Renewal Talks With Star Midfielder Marco Verratti

Paris Saint-Germain have opened negotiations with midfielder Marco Verratti over a new contract, according to Calciomercato.

The Italy international has been criticised for his performances in recent weeks, most notably after his side's disappointing exit against Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Verratti was sent off and PSG succumbed to an underwhelming defeat. There was further speculation in the aftermath over the future of the 25-year-old, who has been linked with a move to Barcelona.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

But PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi is reportedly determined to keep Verratti and has already met with his agent, Mino Raiola, to discuss the terms of a new deal.

Juventus are also believed to be interested in the former Pescara man, but they have been informed that he is set to sign a new €12m per year deal until 2023.

Al Khelaifi is said to be adamant that Verratti will not be sold, while Raiola is keen to ensure his client remains in the French capital.

THOMAS SAMSON/GettyImages

Carlo Ancelotti is a long term admirer of Verratti and could reportedly offer him a move to his next club in the summer.

But PSG aim to tie down one of their key players as they look to respond from the disappointment of an early Champions League exit.

"Verratti is the future of PSG and knows that he must improve," said manager Unai Emery last week - quoted by Goal. "He is an important player in the project."

"He must learn from his experiences, both the positive and negative."