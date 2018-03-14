Former Chelsea striker Diego Costa has made his feelings towards his old boss very clear with his most recent Instagram story. The two had a massive falling out over the summer which eventually led to Costa's transfer to Atletico Madrid, and it seems pretty obvious that they've yet to kiss and make up.

It was one of the stories of the summer. Antonio Conte had sent his first string striker a text, informing the Spaniard that he was no longer required at Stamford Bridge, and that he ought to find a new club.

After weeks of failing to turn up to pre-season training, and thousands of pounds worth of fines, Costa finally left for Atletico, being replaced by Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata.

And now, in the build up to Chelsea's Champions League round of 16 second leg tie against Barcelona, the former Blue has seemingly reopened old wounds on his Instagram story:

Diego Costa watching Chelsea; blurs out Conte’s name. pic.twitter.com/vZA9rCsBoc — CarefreeDaily. (@CarefreeDailyFC) March 14, 2018

Posting a photo of the Chelsea lineup before kickoff (surely as a Chelsea fan, with the Premier League outfit facing off against one of his new league rivals), the 29-year-old, in an extremely childish manner, decided to block out Conte's name from the screen; as if even reading it was offensive.

At this point, that kind of behavior from the Atletico forward doesn't even come as a surprise, and as petty as it is; it's pretty hilarious nonetheless.

Never change, Diego.