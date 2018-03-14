PHOTOS: Beautiful France Home & Away Kits Leaked Online Ahead of World Cup in Russia

The designs of France's home and away kits for this summer's World Cup have been leaked online, via Footy Headlines.

The shirts certainly catch the eye, with a reversion to a more traditional style. The home kit has a deep navy blue front and a light blue pattern on the sleeves, which stretches across the back of the neck.

Also on the back of the neck is the tricolour, while "Nos differences nous unissent" - translated as "Our differences unite us" - is printed onto the collar.

It will be accompanied by white shorts and red socks.

The new home kit resembles more closely the country's strips from the 1980s and 90s after a succession of plain Nike tops.





The white away kit is equally stylish, with flecks of red and blue throughout the design. Blue shorts and white socks, which include a blue band, complete the kit.

Les Blues will meet Australia, Peru and Denmark in Group C when the World Cup kicks off in Russia this summer.

The likes of Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba are expected to don the new kits, although manager Didier Deschamps has admitted that he is yet to decide upon his final squad for the tournament.

There has been speculation over the potential inclusion of Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema, who became embroiled in an alleged blackmail plot in 2016.





"If Benzema will be in Russia? I do not know. I will not choose yet. I will choose," Deschamps said.

"There are many who will be watching TV. There will be even more who will be in front of their TV rather than with me in Russia, that is certain."