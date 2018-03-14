Real Madrid Reportedly on Red Alert as David De Gea Grows Frustrated With Man Utd After UCL Defeat

Real Madrid are reportedly on alert for David De Gea after Manchester United crashed out of the Champions League last night.

United produced a lacklustre display and lost 2-1 to Sevilla, which now leaves them with the FA Cup as their only chance of silverware this season.

De Gea is reportedly not happy with the lack of ambition shown by the club, and Don Balon is now reporting that he has contacted his agent in an attempt to force through a move to the Spanish giants.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

It is no secret that Real are great admirers of De Gea, after they saw a deal to sign him in 2015 collapse at the last minute due to a technical error. The club are still hoping to sign the Spain international, as they look to replace current keeper Keylor Navas.

The goalkeeper tipped by many as the worlds best has been in stunning form yet again this season, keeping an impressive 19 clean sheets in all competitions.

He has arguably been United's best player by some way this season and the club will not be keen on the idea of him leaving Manchester; especially when they do not have a replacement lined up.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Many United fans were unconvinced when De Gea first moved to the club in 2011 after he made some crucial mistakes.

However, in recent years De Gea has impressed massively and become vital to a United side looking to become part of Europe's elite once more. The club will certainly not let him go without a fight but a chance of being a 'Galactico' may prove too hard to turn down.