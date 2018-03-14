Shakhtar Donetsk Star Apologises For Controversial Incident During UEFA Champions League Tie

Shakhtar Donetsk forward Facundo Ferreyra has apologised after he pushed a ball boy over an advertising board during their UEFA Champions League tie against Roma.

The Ukrainian side were pushing for an equaliser after Edin Dzeko's 52nd minute strike put Roma ahead on aggregate via the away goals rule.





With time running out the ball went out of play, and Ferreyra went to retain it off the ball boy who retrieved it, only for the forward to push the ball boy backwards in frustration and over the advertising hoardings.

Facundo Ferreira statement about the incident in @officialasroma vs Shakhtar game:



The onlooking Roma fans were outraged as were the players, who began a heated exchange following the incident. The score remained 1-0 and Roma went through to the quarter finals via the away goal ruling sending Shakhtar Donetsk packing, although the incident seemed to over shadow the result.

Now, Ferreyra has made a public apology to the ball boy claiming the emotion of the game got the better of him. The statement read: "I'm really sorry for what happened. That’s football, it was a very emotional moment in the match. There was no evil intent on my part.

"I hope the boy, Matteo is all right now. I would like to once again convey the words of apology to the boy, his family and the club."

It'll be Roma who will be in the quarter final draw for the Champions League on Friday, whilst Shakhtar Donetsk now turn their attention back to the Ukrainian Premier League where they currently sit six point clear of Dynamo Kiev at the top of the table.



