They were made to work hard for it, but in the end Barcelona overcame Chelsea to book their place in the quarter finals of the Champions League on Wednesday night, with Lionel Messi setting yet another milestone in the process.

The mercurial Argentinean was the major difference between the two sides at the Camp Nou, scoring twice and assisting Ousmane Dembele's first ever goal for Barcelona in a match winning performance.

Messi's second, tie clinching strike, was also his 100th goal in the competition, and as Opta pointed out likely to the delight of half the footballing world and the fury of the other, the Little Magician needed 14 games fewer than his old rival Cristiano Ronaldo to reach the milestone.

100 – Lionel Messi has now scored 100 Champions League goals in just 123 appearances, 14 games fewer than it took Cristiano Ronaldo (137) to reach this milestone. Extraordinary. pic.twitter.com/CfbtoVKb7y — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 14, 2018

Ronaldo does however have the consolation of having scored twice as many goals as Messi in this season's edition of the competition, having netted 12 times in Europe this season in comparison to Messi's six.

Those 123 matches and 100 goals have helped Messi to lift the famous Champions League trophy on no fewer than four occasions, with the milestone rounding off a perfect few days for Messi following the birth of his third child, Ciro, at the weekend.