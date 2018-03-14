Tottenham Full Back Danny Rose Insists Heung-Min Son Is 'Very Underrated' Despite Fine Form

Danny Rose has made clear his view that Tottenham teammate Heung-min Son does not get the recognition he deserves.

The South Korean forward has impressed for Spurs this season, scoring twice in last weekend's 4-1 win over Bournemouth to take his tally to 18.

Son has often been overshadowed by the likes of Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen in recent seasons, and Rose revealed his delight at his performances this campaign.

🗣️ "He plays such a huge part in the team."@dele_official and Danny Rose on Sonny's importance to the squad ▶️ https://t.co/aXtLwMQ3So#COYS pic.twitter.com/Tqh7RfgHL1 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 13, 2018

“Sonny is very underrated," he told Tottenham's official website. "Goals aside, people don’t get to see his attitude on a day-to-day basis. He’s always bubbly whether or not he plays and he deserves all the plaudits.

“He’s now closing in on 20 goals again in all competitions and that’s something to be delighted with – we’re all delighted for him and long may it continue!”

Rose is not alone in his effusive praise of Son. Alli, who has been a beneficiary of his teammate's tireless work on numerous occasions, also waxed lyrical over his talents.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

“Sonny is an unbelievable player and it’s a joy to play in this team with so many quality players. It’s nice to see him scoring and he plays such a huge part in the team," said the England international.

On Son's brace at the Vitality Stadium, Alli added: “I was speaking to him afterwards about his second goal. He had so much time to go through and you could see him looking at Erik – he had a lot of time to think about it and it can be tough, you can change your mind, but it was another calm and collected finish.

“He’s an amazing player and a big part of this team.”