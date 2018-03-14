VIDEO: Leicester's Twitter Account Trolls Manchester United After Champions League Loss to Sevilla

Leicester City's Twitter account appeared to mock Manchester United as they crashed out of the Champions League after losing to Sevilla at Old Trafford.

After a goalless first leg, United lost 2-1 in the second game to the La Liga side on Tuesday, ending their campaign in the Champions League this season at the round of 16.

Sevilla's Wissam Ben Yedder gave his side a 2-0 lead with a brace in the 74th and 78th minutes. Manchester United, needing three goals, could only pull one goal back through Romelu Lukaku minutes later, but it wasn't enough and Sevilla progressed through to the next round.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho said he didn't want to make a drama out of their Champions League exit and admitted his side must turn their attention to this Saturday's FA Cup quarter final against Brighton.

According to Sky Sports, the 55-year-old said: "I've sat in this chair twice before in the Champions League, and I knock Man Utd out at home twice, with Porto - Man Utd out, and with Real Madrid - Man Utd out. So this is nothing new for this football club.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

"I don't want to make a drama out of it, we don't have time for that. We have a match on Saturday, we have no time to be sad for more than 24 hours. And that's football, it's not the end of the world."

However, it seems like one of Manchester United's Premier League rivals couldn't help but mock them after their loss to Sevilla. Leicester City's Twitter account posted a tweet about their Champions League victory over the same Spanish side last season on Wednesday.





The Tweet contained a highlight video of last year's victory, with a caption which wrote: "Leicester City 2-0 Sevilla #OnThisDay last year..."