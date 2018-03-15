Chelsea Keeper Thibaut Courtois Admits Personal & Team Errors Cost Blues in 3-0 Barcelona Defeat

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has admitted that both errors by his team and his own personal mistakes proved costly in the Blues' 3-0 Champions League quarter-final loss to Barcelona on Wednesday night.

Speaking to BT Sport in the wake of the 4-1 aggregate loss (via ESPN) the Belgian international openly admitted that he was to blame for Barcelona's opening goal, which came after just 126 seconds as Lionel Messi nutmegged the stopper on his near post.

"I don't think we deserve to be out," he insisted, "but individual mistakes cost us in both legs. The first goal, I did not expect Lionel Messi to shoot from that angle and I was too late in closing my legs. It was a mistake on my part.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

"There were missed passes from us and they scored from our mistakes. We defended and played well, hit the crossbar which was unlucky on our side, but the individual mistakes cost us. We have to be honest about that.I played against Messi a lot of times, I have already conceded goals like that before. The weakest point is between the legs for a goalkeeper."

"It is annoying, I cannot hide inside - I have to be a man and come out. I made some good saves too, but we go out with conceding four goals from four mistakes."

Despite a spirited second half performance for the Blues, Barcelona cruised to a 3-0 victory - two goals from Messi and an impressive strike from Ousmane Dembélé sealing the win.

Meanwhile, Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde claimed Chelsea were a worthy adversary after game game, contending that his side 'suffered' at the hands of the Blues due to their high-octane approach to the game in the Camp Nou. Chelsea will now look to triumph in the FA Cup, while the aim of achieving a top four Premier League finish is still well within their grasp.



