Jupp Heynckes Confirms Manuel Neuer Set to Return to Bayern Action After Long Term Foot Injury

Bayern Munich coach Jupp Heynckes has given indication that star goalkeeper and club captain Manuel Neuer is finally set to return to action in April, to end what will have by then been a seven month layoff after suffering a broken foot in September.

The fracture was a recurrence of the same injury that Neuer sustained during a UEFA Champions League clash with Real Madrid in April 2017.

The World Cup winner made his comeback from that initial foot problem in matchday two of the Bundesliga campaign in August, but he lasted just four games in all competitions. It means that when he returns in a few weeks, those four games will be his only action in a 12 month period.

In quotes published by SportBild, Heynckes responded positively to questions over whether Neuer would be fit to play again in April.

"I think so," he said. "The perspective is positive. It looks very good."

However, Heynckes also explained that Neuer is under no pressure to return any sooner than he is ready and his comeback will ultimately be determined by further consultations with medical staff.

Sven Ulreich has filled in for the 31-year-old this season, and has only conceded two Bundesliga goals since the start of February.

He was beaten by Besiktas striker Vagner Love in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, but Bayern prevailed 8-1 on aggregate to book their place in the quarter finals.

The draw for the last eight of the Champions League will take place on Friday, with Bayern to be paired with Liverpool, Manchester City, Juventus, Roma, Barcelona, Real Madrid or Sevilla.