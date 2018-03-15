Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Explains Why He Won't Still Be Managing at the Age of 70

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed he has no intention of following in the footsteps of Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson and managing until he is 70 years of age, claiming that he is already too old for a world increasingly dominated by social media.





Never before have footballers and football managers been under so much scrutiny as a result of the way the whole world is increasingly connected via online networks.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

And Klopp thinks that it was much easier for Wenger, due to turn 69 this year, and Ferguson, who retired at 71 in 2013, earlier in their career when the pressure was not so intense.

Shouldering that kind of expectation can be draining and Klopp, having turned 50 on his last birthday, simply doesn't see himself lasting another 20 years.

"No way, no chance," he told the BBC's Premier League Show this week.

"I respect Arsene and Sir Alex a lot for what they did for football and stuff like this. But the game has changed a lot and especially these kind of things change a lot.

"I think these guys were on holiday for the first 15 years in comparison to what they had to do in the last 15 years of their job because of social media.

"I'm not on social media and I don't read it. But it has influence from all sides, things I don't really understand. I'm 50 and feel young in all things of life, but I'm too old for this."

Klopp is currently contracted to Liverpool until 2022, by which time he will be 55.